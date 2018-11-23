What happens if Parliament rejects Brexit plan?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What would happen if Parliament rejected the Brexit plan?

Theresa May has said the UK should not hope for a "better deal" from the EU if Parliament reject her Brexit agreement.

But what would happen if MPs don't back the Prime Minister's plans?

BBC political correspondent Ben Wright assessed the various scenarios with the help of two experts.

(Image: Union Flag in front of the Big Ben clock face, credit: Reuters)

Music: The Zombies - I Can't Make Up My Mind

  • 23 Nov 2018