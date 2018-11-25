Media player
Brexit: 'Time for everybody to take responsibility'
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier says "we will remain allies, partners and friends", as EU leaders prepare to sign off Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.
European Council chief Donald Tusk has recommended all countries approve it - but it needs to be passed by the UK Parliament.
25 Nov 2018
