Foster: 'Why DUP cannot support Brexit deal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Arlene Foster: 'Why DUP cannot support Brexit deal'

Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, has once again reiterated that the party cannot support the withdrawal agreement.

Mrs Foster told Andrew Marr she did not believe the deal will make it through Parliament.

  • 25 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Blair: 'A choice between painful and pointless'