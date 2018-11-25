Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arlene Foster: 'Why DUP cannot support Brexit deal'
Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, has once again reiterated that the party cannot support the withdrawal agreement.
Mrs Foster told Andrew Marr she did not believe the deal will make it through Parliament.
-
25 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window