Hunt: 'MPs must think in the national interest'
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt addresses Brexit on Marr

The Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has told the BBC's Andrew Marr show "many people are bored of Brexit' and want a deal to be signed.

He urged his colleagues to "think in the national interest" and approve the May government's Brexit deal with the European Union.

  • 25 Nov 2018
