'Nazanin's daughter gave me this doll'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Zaghari-Ratcliffe case: Jeremy Hunt on Tehran visit

The Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, told the BBC's Andrew Marr about a visit to Tehran to check on the Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case.

He brought with him a doll made by Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe for his four-year-old daughter, and a drawing by Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter.

  • 25 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'When she called, I was so pleased'