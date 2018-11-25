Juncker: 'I'm never changing my mind'
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the Brexit deal drafted by Prime Minister Theresa May is "the best deal possible for Britain."

Speaking to the BBC's Katya Adler, he insisted the deal agreed by the EU was the only one on the table.

