Brexit agreement 'the best deal possible'

Brexit: UK withdrawal agreement is 'the best possible deal'
EU leaders have approved an agreement on the UK's withdrawal and future relations - insisting it is the "best and only deal possible".
After 20 months of negotiations, the 27 leaders gave the deal their blessing after less than an hour's discussion in Brussels.
25 Nov 2018
