'Not Brexit? It is doing my head in!'
Video

Brexit: Views of Birmingham residents on UK leaving EU

Members of the public in Birmingham were asked about the PM's deal for Brexit.

Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka got some views about how the negotiations were going ahead, and if people considered themselves a 'bob', as in bored of Brexit.

  • 26 Nov 2018
