Backstop 'insurance policy on-one wants to use'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Theresa May on using Northern Ireland backstop

The Northern Ireland backstop in the Brexit deal is "temporary" and "cannot provide for a permanent relationship" the prime minister has told MPs.

Speaking about her weekend summit with EU leaders to sign off the Brexit deal, Theresa May said she could not pretend "either we or the EU are entirely happy with these arrangements" but there was "no alternative deal" that could be delivered.

She went on to talk about the advantages she saw in the deal and the UK's future relationship with the EU.

Brexit: Theresa May updates MPs on draft deal

  • 26 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Corbyn: Brexit deal is 'worst of all worlds'