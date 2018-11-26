Corbyn: Brexit deal is 'worst of all worlds'
Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May summit and trade deal

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the prime minster has delivered a "botched" Brexit deal and broken "every promise" made to fishing and coastal communities.

He said Theresa May had abandoned her "red lines" with a deal that does not have support from either side of the House of Commons or the country, calling it an "act of national self-harm".

He told MPs that "even the prime minister's own cabinet can't bring themselves to sell this deal."

Brexit: Theresa May updates MPs on draft deal

  • 26 Nov 2018
