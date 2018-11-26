Can the Prime Minister get MPs to back her plans for Brexit?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit deal: Meet the MPs bidding to vote down plan

They may be on different sides of the Brexit debate, but they all have one thing in common: they do not like Theresa May's Brexit deal.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg met the MPs planning to vote down the EU withdrawal agreement.

  • 26 Nov 2018