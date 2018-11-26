Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will MPs vote for Brexit deal?
The Prime Minister got the EU to back her plans for Brexit. But back in Westminster, MPs on all sides of the House of Commons have said they will vote against it.
So why do they say they can’t they support it?
Our political correspondent Nick Eardley explains.
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window