Fallon: 'Doomed' Brexit deal should be renegotiated
Brexit should be delayed and negotiators should be sent back to Brussels, former British defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon told the Today programme..
He attacked the proposed EU agreement, saying it was the "worst of all worlds" and is "doomed".
27 Nov 2018
