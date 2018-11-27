A clear message
Baroness Trumpington's House of Lords V-sign

British peer Baroness Trumpington, who has died at the age of 96, infamously rebuked a fellow peer who referred to her age in the House of Lords. Here's the famous moment.

  • 27 Nov 2018