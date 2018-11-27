Video

Should there be a head-to-head Brexit TV debate between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, or should others be involved as well?

Daily Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey suggests the debate should be broadened to other parties because Brexit is not necessarily a "right-versus-left argument".

Meanwhile, Sir Craig Oliver, who was director of communications in David Cameron's government, tells BBC Radio 4's World at One Theresa May "paid a high price" for not taking part in the 2017 general election debate.