UK economic future 'not with EU but wider world'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Davis on UK economy and trade after Brexit
There is a "consistent over-estimation" of the impact of the single market on the UK economy, a former Brexit secretary has said.
David Davis was addressing the Treasury Forecasts Fact or Fiction event in London, ahead of the government publishing a series of economic forecasts.
He said: "The future of the UK economy does not lie with the EU, but with the wider world."
-
28 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window