UK economic future 'not with EU but wider world'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

David Davis on UK economy and trade after Brexit

There is a "consistent over-estimation" of the impact of the single market on the UK economy, a former Brexit secretary has said.

David Davis was addressing the Treasury Forecasts Fact or Fiction event in London, ahead of the government publishing a series of economic forecasts.

He said: "The future of the UK economy does not lie with the EU, but with the wider world."

  • 28 Nov 2018
Go to next video: UK under EU fishing rules for how long?