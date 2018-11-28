McDonnell: 'People’s vote' if no election
McDonnell on May facing no confidence vote and new referendum

It is "inevitable" there would be a no confidence in Theresa May, the shadow chancellor has said.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg asked John McDonnell about the PM's future over the upcoming Brexit votes and Labour policy over another referendum.

He said: "Our policy is that if we can’t get a general election then the other option which we’ve kept on the table is a people’s vote, a public vote".

