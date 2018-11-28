'Why does PM not practise what she preached?

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on publishing Brexit legal advice
Jeremy Corbyn reminded Theresa May about her 2007 letter to Tony Blair calling for the publication of the government's legal advice for the Iraq war, asking her to do the same for today's Brexit legal advice.
The prime minister said a "reasoned statement laying out the government's decision" would be published and the attorney general would make a statement and answer MPs' questions.
28 Nov 2018
