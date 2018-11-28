'Invest more in border security' over migrants

Media player
PMQs: Charlie Elphicke and Theresa May on Channel migrants
Dover's MP has called for Britain and France to work together to target people traffickers after an "unprecedented number of migrants" crossed the English Channel on unseaworthy craft in recent weeks.
Theresa May told Independent MP Charlie Elphicke about a co-ordination centre that has been set up in the last few days.
28 Nov 2018
