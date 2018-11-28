Rees-Mogg calls Carney a 'failed second-tier politician'

Media player
Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Mark Carney a 'failed-second tier politician'
Jacob Rees-Mogg has launched a personal attack on the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, saying he should not have been in the post for some time.
He told BBC News that Mr Carney was a “second-tier Canadian politician” who "failed" to get a job at home.
28 Nov 2018
