Rees-Mogg calls Carney a 'failed second-tier politician'
Jacob Rees-Mogg has launched a personal attack on the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, saying he should not have been in the post for some time.

He told BBC News that Mr Carney was a “second-tier Canadian politician” who "failed" to get a job at home.

  • 28 Nov 2018