'Britain not prepared for no-deal Brexit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mark Carney: 'Britain not prepared for no-deal Brexit'

The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has said the UK is not ready to leave the EU without a deal.

He told the Today programme: "All the industries, all the infrastructure of the country, are they all ready at this point in time? And, as best as we can tell, the answer is no."

  • 29 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Is the UK ready for Brexit?