Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mark Carney: 'Britain not prepared for no-deal Brexit'
The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has said the UK is not ready to leave the EU without a deal.
He told the Today programme: "All the industries, all the infrastructure of the country, are they all ready at this point in time? And, as best as we can tell, the answer is no."
-
29 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46385907/mark-carney-britain-not-prepared-for-no-deal-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window