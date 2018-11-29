Michael Gove en francais: Certainement!

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove attempts French when answering fishing question
The environment secretary responded to a question in the Commons about President Macron and fishing by speaking in French.
The Speaker seemed particularly impressed with the few words which Michael Gove was allowed to speak before having to stop. Mr Gove later thanked the Speaker for his praise but described his efforts as a "hesitant and fumbling school boy attempt at a language".
-
29 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46387907/michael-gove-attempts-french-when-answering-fishing-questionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window