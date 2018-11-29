Michael Gove en francais: Certainement!
Michael Gove attempts French when answering fishing question

The environment secretary responded to a question in the Commons about President Macron and fishing by speaking in French.

The Speaker seemed particularly impressed with the few words which Michael Gove was allowed to speak before having to stop. Mr Gove later thanked the Speaker for his praise but described his efforts as a "hesitant and fumbling school boy attempt at a language".

