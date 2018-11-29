Copyright laws threaten use of internet memes

Media player
Ban on social media memes possible under EU directive
The use of music, images and film clips to make memes for use on social media could be subject to an EU directive on copyright in the digital single market.
Supporters say publishers will be paid properly, but opponents say it will stop users sharing content.
On Politics Live, Jo Coburn heard from the blogger and science fiction writer Cory Doctorow, and Helen Smith of the Independent Music Companies Association.
29 Nov 2018
