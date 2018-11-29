Corbyn prefers ITV Brexit debate offer
Jeremy Corbyn has told the This Morning programme he prefers ITV's Brexit debate proposal.

PM Theresa May has accepted the BBC's offer to take part on Sunday 9 December, two days before MPs vote on her deal.

The BBC said it hopes "to hear soon from the Labour Party" on whether leader Mr Corbyn will join the TV event.

