MP tells Commons he is HIV positive
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MP tells Commons he is HIV positive on World Aids Day

A Labour MP revealed he has been HIV positive for nearly ten years, as the Commons debated World Aids Day.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Nov 2018