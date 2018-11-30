Trade Secretary 'disagrees with some' Brexit economic analyses
Trade Secretary 'disagrees with some' Brexit economic analyses

The International Trade Secretary, Liam Fox, has suggested he believes the governor of the Bank of England was wrong in saying the UK would be economically worse off after Brexit.

He told Today: "I don’t agree with some of the ways in which the picture's been calculated".

  • 30 Nov 2018
