Effects of pregnant mothers drinking

Video

Campaigners are calling for more research into how many children may be affected by the Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) condition.

A range of physical and mental problems, including permanent brain damage, can be caused by the consumption of alcohol during pregnancy.

Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka met the Jackson family from Kent who have first-hand experience of living with the condition.

