Theresa May: I can still win Brexit vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Theresa May says she is focused on Commons vote

Prime Minister Theresa May says she is focused on the vote on her Brexit deal in the face of dozens of her own MPs' opposition.

Mrs May was speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg in Argentina, where she is attending the the G20 summit.

  • 30 Nov 2018