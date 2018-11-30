May questioned on second Brexit deal vote
Prime Minister Theresa May believes she could still win next month's Brexit vote, despite opposition from dozens of her own MPs.

Mrs May was speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg in Argentina, where she is attending the G20 summit.

  • 30 Nov 2018
