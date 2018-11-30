Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May questioned on second Brexit deal vote
Prime Minister Theresa May believes she could still win next month's Brexit vote, despite opposition from dozens of her own MPs.
Mrs May was speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg in Argentina, where she is attending the G20 summit.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window