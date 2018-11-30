May on Brexit vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

May not ruling out second MPs' Brexit vote

The PM spoke to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg about the future of her Brexit deal on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Nov 2018