Gove: 'I'm supporting the prime minister'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Gove: 'I'm supporting the prime minister'

Brexiteer cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he is supporting Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal and that there is strong support for her around the country.

When asked by Andrew Marr on his Sunday show if she should resign in the event of losing the Commons vote on the deal on Tuesday, 11 December he said "absolutely not".

  • 02 Dec 2018