'One of the hardest decisions I've faced'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Conservative Charles Walker on May deal vote
Charles Walker has said the Commons vote on the Brexit deal is one of the hardest decisions he's had to make.
The Conservative chair of the Commons Procedure Committee told Westminster Hour presenter Carolyn Quinn the vote carries a "great burden" and "great responsibility".
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46428840/brexit-conservative-charles-walker-on-may-deal-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window