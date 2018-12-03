Will politicians act on Attenborough warning?

Media player
Reaction to David Attenborough climate change warning
After Sir David Attenborough called on world leaders to act over climate change, saying the "natural world upon which we depend is in your hands", the Politics Live panel looked at whether politicians would act on his words.
Presenter Jo Coburn heard from Green Party deputy leader Amelia Womack, Conservative MP James Cleverly, Labour MP Emma Reynolds, Prof Amelia Hadfield and the Sun's Tom Newton Dunn on how climate change ranked in a Brexit-dominated political climate.
03 Dec 2018
