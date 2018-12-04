Brexit vote: The final chapter?

Media player
Brexit vote: Will MPs back PMs deal in Commons?
It’s now up to MPs to make the next move on Brexit.
With a so-called ‘meaningful vote’ in parliament next week, they have to decide whether to back the deal the prime minister has negotiated with the EU.
But it’s looking increasingly likely that they’ll say no to Theresa May’s plans.
Our political correspondent Leila Nathoo explains.
04 Dec 2018
