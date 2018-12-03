Corbyn: G20 'too slow' to respond to crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

G20 summit: Corbyn on world trade and human rights

Jeremy Corbvn says economics are important, but human rights and democratic principles "must never be subservient" to them.

Responding to Theresa May's statement after the G20 summit, Mr Corbyn said that 10 years after the global financial crash, the UK PM and G20 countries had been "simply failed to learn the lessons of that crash".

The Labour leader also asked the prime minister when the UK would follow Germany, Norway and the Netherlands and stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia.

  • 03 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Britain is open for business, PM told G20