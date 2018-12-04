Media player
Johnny Mercer MP asks Plymouth voters for Brexit advice
Johnny Mercer MP has taken to the streets of Plymouth, where he represents one of its seats, to ask the public what he should do in the Brexit vote on 11 December.
He asked voters if they could trust the prime minister to get a good deal, and one told him he had a "devilish job" but he did apply for it.
