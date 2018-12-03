Cox: Brexit backstop a 'calculated risk' for UK
Geoffrey Cox: Brexit backstop a 'calculated risk' for UK

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox tells MPs there are aspects of the Brexit agreement in relation to the customs backstop that are "unsatisfactory and unattractive".

But he says he backs it because he does not believe the UK will ever be "entrapped" permanently. Parliament, he adds, must weigh up the "calculated risk" involved against other alternatives.

