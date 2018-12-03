Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Geoffrey Cox: Brexit backstop a 'calculated risk' for UK
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox tells MPs there are aspects of the Brexit agreement in relation to the customs backstop that are "unsatisfactory and unattractive".
But he says he backs it because he does not believe the UK will ever be "entrapped" permanently. Parliament, he adds, must weigh up the "calculated risk" involved against other alternatives.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46433780/geoffrey-cox-brexit-backstop-a-calculated-risk-for-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window