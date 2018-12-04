Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George HW Bush: Casket lies in state ahead of funeral
The state funeral of President George HW Bush began with an emotional ceremony at the US Capitol.
The flag-draped coffin of the 41st US president was greeted by his son, the 43rd president George W Bush.
The casket will lie in state until the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington DC.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46435213/george-hw-bush-casket-lies-in-state-ahead-of-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window