Brexit vote: The final chapter?
With a so-called ‘meaningful vote’ in parliament coming up, MPs have to decide whether to back the deal the prime minister has negotiated with the EU on Brexit.
But it’s looking increasingly likely that they’ll say no to Theresa May’s plans, as political correspondent Leila Nathoo explains.
04 Dec 2018
