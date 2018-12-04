Why is Brexit taking so long?
Video

Brexit: Legal steps for Parliament to take UK out of EU

The Clerk of Legislation in the House of Commons explained how Parliament will handle the legal stages of the UK leaving the EU.

Liam Laurence Smyth spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg about MPs taking the "biggest decision of our generation" on 11 December, and why it was taking so long.

