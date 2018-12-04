Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grayling: 'I didn't ask tough enough questions on rail'
Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, accepts responsibility that he “didn’t ask tough enough” during the summer when rail timetable changes caused mass disruption.
He told Today that he was reassured by industry leaders that the networks were "ready" for changes.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46442969/grayling-i-didn-t-ask-tough-enough-questions-on-railRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window