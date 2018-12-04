MP Osamor's mother joins House of Lords

Video

Baroness Osamor has been introduced to the House of Lords, just down the corridor from where her daughter is an MP.

The former Labour councillor was nominated for the peerage by Jeremy Corbyn, and is now Baroness Osamor, of Tottenham in the London Borough of Haringey and of Asaba in the Republic of Nigeria.

Edmonton MP Kate Osamor stepped down from the Labour front bench last week to support her family. She had been reported to Parliament's standards watchdog after continuing to employ her son following his conviction for having £2,500-worth of drugs at a festival.