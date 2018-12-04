What happens if Parliament rejects Brexit plan?
Theresa May has said the UK should not hope for a "better deal" from the EU if Parliament rejects her Brexit agreement.

But what would happen if MPs don't back the prime minister's plans?

On the World at One BBC political correspondent Ben Wright assessed the various scenarios with the help of two experts.

