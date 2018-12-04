Who called whom a racist over immigration?
Former deputy chair of UKIP Suzanne Evans and Labour’s Angela Eagle clashed on European immigration on Politics Live.

After Ms Evans said "you called us racist", Ms Eagle replied: “I have called nobody a racist but I might call Tommy Robinson a racist", before Conservative Johnny Mercer joined in the debate.

