Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who called whom a racist over immigration?
Former deputy chair of UKIP Suzanne Evans and Labour’s Angela Eagle clashed on European immigration on Politics Live.
After Ms Evans said "you called us racist", Ms Eagle replied: “I have called nobody a racist but I might call Tommy Robinson a racist", before Conservative Johnny Mercer joined in the debate.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window