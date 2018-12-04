Evans: I'd struggle to know who to vote for
Suzanne Evans explained she would not know who to support at a general election.

She explained to Politics Live why each political party would not get her vote, although one party asked her to join up after she left UKIP, where she was a former vice-chairman, on Monday.

