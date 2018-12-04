Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Suzanne Evans: I'd struggle to know who to vote for
Suzanne Evans explained she would not know who to support at a general election.
She explained to Politics Live why each political party would not get her vote, although one party asked her to join up after she left UKIP, where she was a former vice-chairman, on Monday.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window