House of Commons Brexit fight: What just happened?
MPs have found the government in contempt of Parliament for issuing a summary of legal advice on Brexit, rather than the full advice.
But that wasn't the only defeat for Theresa May at the start of a five-day debate on her proposed Brexit agreement.
The BBC's Leila Nathoo reports.
04 Dec 2018
