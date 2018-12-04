Brexit fight: What just happened?
House of Commons Brexit fight: What just happened?

MPs have found the government in contempt of Parliament for issuing a summary of legal advice on Brexit, rather than the full advice.

But that wasn't the only defeat for Theresa May at the start of a five-day debate on her proposed Brexit agreement.

