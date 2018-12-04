PM: Worth taking a moment on how we got here

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May opens five days of Brexit debates ahead of vote
After a series of votes which saw the government ruled to be in contempt of Parliament over its Brexit advice, Theresa May opened a debate that will last five days on the EU withdrawal agreement.
The prime minister said the UK's relations with the EU and its forerunners had been a "contested matter" and said it was "worth taking a moment to reflect on how we got here".
The first intervention came from the SNP's Angus MacNeil who asked about a further Scottish referendum.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46447343/theresa-may-opens-five-days-of-brexit-debates-ahead-of-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window