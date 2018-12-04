PM: Worth taking a moment on how we got here
Theresa May opens five days of Brexit debates ahead of vote

After a series of votes which saw the government ruled to be in contempt of Parliament over its Brexit advice, Theresa May opened a debate that will last five days on the EU withdrawal agreement.

The prime minister said the UK's relations with the EU and its forerunners had been a "contested matter" and said it was "worth taking a moment to reflect on how we got here".

The first intervention came from the SNP's Angus MacNeil who asked about a further Scottish referendum.

