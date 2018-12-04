Tory MPs make jibes at Johnson

Media player
Video
Tory MPs who back Brexit deal make jibes at Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has been subjected to jibes in the Commons after he claimed no MPs supported Theresa May's Brexit deal.
Sat behind Mr Johnson, Roger Gale said: "I do".
And Ed Vaizey made a point of order to echo his support.
04 Dec 2018
