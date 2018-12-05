Liam Fox warns MPs 'may try to steal Brexit'
Video

Liam Fox says that MPs 'may try to steal Brexit'

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said that MPs, a majority of whom backed Remain, may be trying to stop Brexit happening.

Mr Fox told international trade committee chairman, SNP MP Angus MacNeil, that he backed Theresa May's planned Brexit deal, saying that he wanted to deliver on the result of the 2016 referendum.

