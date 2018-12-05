EU making 'predatory claim' on NI - Johnson

Media player
Boris Johnson: EU makes 'predatory claim' on Northern Ireland
Boris Johnson says the Northern Ireland backstop shows the "predatory nature of the EU's claim" to the country.
The former foreign secretary said those who backed the Leave campaign "have a duty to speak out" against the Theresa May's EU withdrawal agreement, which he will vote against.
He tells the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg there is "still a chance of getting a much better deal".
05 Dec 2018
